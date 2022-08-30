Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed never to allow his former boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, to be National Chairman of the party.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho said Mosquito’s only motivation to be chairman is to use the position for his “personal perfidious ambition”.

He made the comment in series of posts on Twitter while announcing his come back to active NDC politics.

Mr Anyidoho explained that he is against the candidature of General Mosquito because he is the “most poisonous and destructive element within the top of NDC.”


The former Deputy General Secretary is convinced General Mosquito is not fit to be NDC National Chairman.
Mr Anyidoho added that though incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has failed, General Mosquito is certainly “not the alternative”.