59 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to a public call for him to reshuffle his appointees, especially Ministers of state and says, he has no immediate plans of heeding to those calls.

To him, the output of the Ministers was consistent with the expectations and therefore there is no need to reshuffle them.

"For all you know, it is people who want to destabilize my government or people who are looking for jobs, who are behind those calls," he said.

President Akufo-Addo made the reaction in a radio interview as part of his tour of the Northern Region this week.

He said it is something that every now and then his mind comes to, it is a daily pre-occupation on his mind, and he is required on a daily basis, "to ask myself whether the output of Ministers is up to the mark.

"I am the final authority and if they are not up to the mark, I'm required to act. If the outcome measures the expectations, then I think . . .

" . . NDC wants to destabilise your government, there are people who are also looking for jobs," he said amidst laughter.

I'm not disputing that there is quite a lot of attention there, but I also think that there is the need for us to have rather a holistic look at matters relating to reshuffling of ministers and other government appointees.