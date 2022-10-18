1 hour ago

Embattled board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei says that he is not resigning from his role on the board.

Many supporters of the club have called for the former legislator to step down from his role at the club but he is having none of that.

" I will not resign from the board, I was appointed by the board chairman and He is the only one that can say I should leave and that's it" he said

" I was invited by the board and they announced my appointment so it's purely based on my competency as a club administrator" He told Hot Fm

The former deputy Communications Minister and Alhaji Akambi are seen by many as the de facto managers of the club and have been accused by the supporters of running the club into a ditch, especially with the unpopular decision to sack former coach Samuel Boadu.

Last Sunday, Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi were held hostage by the supporters of the club after their 1-0 win over AS Real Bamako which resulted in their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.

The former legislator had the tires of his vehicle flattened by the aggrieved supporters after their exit.