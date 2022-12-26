3 hours ago

Black Stars and Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari says that he will play for Asante Kotoko or Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League someday before hanging up his boots.

Bukari, 24, says that he will return to the Ghana Premier League at some point in his career and wants to play for his former side Accra Lions, or his beloved Asante Kotoko.

Speaking in an interview with Agoo FM, he says he wants to repay Accra Lions for what they gave him as a player before hanging his boots.

The forward was among the goals when Ghana lost 3-2 against Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and came on as a substitute in Ghana's two other matches against Korea and Uruguay.

“I would like to return to play in the Ghana Premier League before I call it a quit. I will play for Accra Lions again provided they are in the GPL before I retire but Kotoko is an alternative. I’m a huge fan of Kotoko”

He was part of Ghana's World Cup squad that exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stage after defeats to Portugal, and Uruguay and a win over Korea.