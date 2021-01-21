1 hour ago

Interim coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith has called on referees in the Ghana Premier League to provide protection for his prized asset Fabio Gama as he is the recipient of rough and crude tackles from opponents.

The Brazil made his debut for Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League game against Medeama as a substitute but announced his presence to the the Ghana League on his first start for Kotoko against Liberty Professionals.

He was the star of the match after supplying an assist for Kwame Opoku who scored a brace on the day.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs the Kotoko gaffer called on the referees to offer protection to his player.