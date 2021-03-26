2 hours ago

Rapper Pappy Kojo says he will no longer do music if he doesn’t win two Grammy awards for Ghana next year.

According to the rapper, his latest album, LOGOS II, is a classic album that will hopefully put him on the map.

He said this in an interview on the Eve’s Eye show on Joy Prime.

I am going to win two Grammys for Ghana. It’s ridiculous. I am the only Ghanaian artiste and I am number one on the Apple chart. They should say less and not worry. I will bring it to Ghana… even if it’s 3 I will, he said sarcastically

