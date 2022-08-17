2 hours ago

Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams has assured Ghanaians of his commitment to the cause of the Black Stars.

He says that despite being born in Europe, he has his African roots and Ghanaian blood and could not turn down a lifetime opportunity to play for Ghana at the World Cup.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams on 6th July 2022 officially announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed, and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, he confirmed that committing to play for Ghana is the right decision he made and does not think there will be any regrets.

"Despite being born in Europe, I have my African roots and Ghanaian blood," Williams said.

"I think this is the best moment to make that decision. I don't think I will regret it because these trains [opportunities] only come by once.

"I wasn't going to have this opportunity again and I think I made the right choices. I will enjoy the moment, my roots and repay the chance Ghana has given me.

"I think I will enjoy it on the sporting side and personally."

The striker was born in the Basque region of Spain to a Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who sought asylum in Spain some years back.

Ghana had made attempts to convince the striker to commit his future to them but it failed as he said at the time that he prefers to play for the land of his birth Spain.

He made his debut for Spain in 2016 in a friendly match against Bosnia Herzegovina which still made him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

But since then he had been overlooked by subsequent Spain managers but with time running out for the Bilbao striker he has now taken solace in playing for Ghana, especially at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki is one of two footballing brothers born to Ghanaian immigrants, the other being 19-year-old Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic and made his professional debut this year.