2 hours ago

Board member for Accra Hearts of Oak and defacto CEO of the club Alhaji Braimah Akambi has lashed out at WO Paul Tandoh for being ungrateful.

The Aduana Stars assistant coach has served Hearts of Oak on two separate occasions but has lashed out at his former side for the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu.

Tandoh accused Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei of being behind the sacking of Samuel Boadu.

According to Alhaji Akambi, he believes the former employee who likes the bottle was drunk when making those remarks and will report him to the overlord of Dormaa Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II. who owns Aduana Stars.

“W.O. Tandoh used to call us when he needed a job. Today, he says we (Akanbi, Odotei) are useless people. Is he the spokesperson for Coach Boadu? I'm sure he is drunk again. I will report him to Dormaahene,” Alhaji Akambi fumed in an interview with Happy FM.

When he resigned from his post at the end of the season the Aduana Stars coach accused Vincent Odotei and Alhaji Akambi of being behind his decision to leave the club.