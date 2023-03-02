31 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to scrap the payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive should he be re-elected in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign which took place in the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, in the Volta Region on Thursday, March 2, Mr. Mahama said he will take the necessary steps to scrap the payment as soon as he assumes power.

“The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped. The necessary Constitutional steps to do this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal.”

He also promised to restore the trust in state institutions by addressing “issues pertaining to the exercise powers of the president, proper separation of powers, strengthening of Parliament, restoring the independence of the judiciary, independent and quasi-state institutions and depoliticising them.

“These will take the centre stage of the new administration,” he added.

The former president also took a swipe at Akufo-Addo’s government for worsening the poverty levels in the country.

The “cluelessness and the harrowing dismantling of our progress by the NPP government has damaged and killed many bright dreams of the country.”

“This government has been clueless and in many ways, callous. We are saddled with debt and we have been downgraded by every rating agency and inflation has gone off the roof sending people into abject poverty,” Mr. Mahama told a cheering crowd at the Cedi Auditorium.