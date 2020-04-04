1 hour ago

A Ghanaian artiste manager, Eddie Kay has expressed his disappointment in churches making donations to support government following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

As one of the measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the initiation of a crucial trust fund.

After naming the board of trustees to be chaired by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, President Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians and institutions to support the fund.

Following his call, many Ghanaian institutions, churches and individuals have contributed their quota to support.

But Eddie who is not enthused about the move took to Facebook to share his sentiment.

His post sighted by Zionfelix.net read: “If My Church Donate a Dime Into Government COVID-19 Fund. I Will Stop The Church Simple.”

Source: Zionfelix