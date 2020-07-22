15 minutes ago

Outspoken President of Division One League side Berekum Arsenal, Alhaji Yakubu Moro has threatened to sue the Ghana Football Association should they punish him for commemts he made about the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief funds.

The Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association has invited him to clarify certain comments he made on Kumasi based Light Fm.

Yakubu Moro in the said interview accused the GFA of scheming to embezzle some of the funds from the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief fund.

He sayd he has no regrets about the comments he made and would not change his mind when he appears before the Ethics Committee.

In an interview with OTEC FM, he reiterated that he will not retract those comments and will repeat same when he meets the committee.

“I haven’t and will never regret what I said. I have nothing to explain again. I will repeat exactly what I said if I meet the committee,”

He says he sees nothing wrong with what he said and will drag the GFA to court If they should punish him.

“I will go to court if the GFA decided to punish me over my comment because I see nothing wrong with what I said. The way the GFA disbursed the funds was wrong, they should have met us (the clubs) before” he added.