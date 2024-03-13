5 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has said that he will sue the leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, well known as Opambour, for threatening his family.

He stated that Opambour’s threat to curse his generation is a crime and an assault on his family, hence, he will deal with him at the legal level by suing him at the court for the issue to be resolved amicably.

He bemoaned why Opambour would resort to threatening his children while the issue they are dealing with has nothing to do with them but rather himself.

Speaking on Wontumi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw responded to the prophet’s claims of cursing his generation.

“He [Opambour] threatened to curse my generation, I will descend to his level and sue him for assault. This is an assault on my generation because the moment you do that you are intimidating them.

"I will sue him because he is putting reasonable fear in my children that they will die. Threatening someone is a crime on a civil level. So, Opambour. I will take you on a a legal basis and make you understand that I am well-versed in law. I will drag you to court to explain what you said,” he stated.

Background

It will be recalled that Opambour denied snatching Maurice Ampaw’s girlfriend.

He firmly denied ever informing any woman about her boyfriend's HIV/AIDS status, dismissing Maurice Ampaw's allegations of 'girlfriend snatching'.

He emphasized that there was absolutely no truth to these claims.

“I never told the girl her boyfriend has HIV/AIDS. If that is what she told him, [Maurice Ampaw] then it’s a lie,” Opambour said while speaking on his Prophet 1 TV monitored by GhanaWeb.

Opambour, visibly angered, issued a stern warning to Maurice Ampaw, cautioning him to refrain from attacking his character.

He explicitly stated that failure to cease such actions would lead him to invoke curses upon Maurice Ampaw's entire family and future generations.

“Maurice Ampaw’s family and beloved friends should call him to order. Otherwise, I will curse his generation. Those close to him should advise him to turn a new leaf. The NPP stalwarts should speak to him. Does he think I am afraid of him? His family and generation will be dealt with if he doesn’t stop the attacks,” the pastor warned.

What triggered Opambour and Maurice Ampaw’s feud

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw opened up about what triggered his feud with Opambour.

According to his narration, Opambour used dubious means to snatch his girlfriend when the lady visited his church to seek healing for her ailing father.

“There was a time when my girlfriend’s father was seriously ill, so she went to Opambour’s church for healing. She slept at his place for four days and wasn’t answering my calls. I was disturbed, so when she finally came to my place, I attempted to have sexual intercourse with her, but she denied me.

“She gave an excuse that there was a prophecy about me, so I had to go for deliverance from Opambour before we could continue the relationship. When I asked her to explain, she indicated that Opambour said that her boyfriend is a womanizer and has been infected with HIV/AIDS too,” he narrated while speaking in an interview with RTV.

Maurice Ampaw further disclosed that he decided to quit the relationship when he realised Opambour had developed an interest in his girlfriend.

“So, when I realised Opambour was interested in her, we broke up the relationship,” he added.

However, Opambour has rebuffed Maurice Ampaw’s claims.

During a church service, Opambour questioned whether Ampaw and those opposing him were rational human beings.

The pastor chastised Maurice Ampaw for labelling him as a “comedian” and someone who does not have the anointing of God.

“Is the person okay? Is he senseless? What nonsense is this? I crack jokes during my service so that people can have relief from the stress of this life. I am done doing that; they are going to see real fire from henceforth. Tell them,” Opambour fumed.

Watch the video below