1 hour ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition NDC and Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said he will take part in the voters' registration exercise when the Electoral Commission (EC) begins.

According to him, all his family members will exercise their constitutional right if the EC starts the voters' registration exercise.

”My family will take part and write our names if the Electoral Commission starts the voters registration exercise. The voters ID cards can be used for Bank transactions,” Bernard Allotey Jacobs exclusively told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

The NDC, including several opposition parties, have kicked against the EC’s decision to compile a new Voters Register ahead of the 2020 general election.

According to the party, the decision defied logic and must be fiercely resisted.

NDC argues the Electoral Commission’s decision to go ahead and compile a new register amid resistance from some opposition political parties and some civil society groups could “derail our democracy.”

The Commission has consistently argued that the current register is not fit for purpose.

Biometric Verification Devices linked with the roll are worn out, the EC argued among over 30 reasons.