Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that if he is voted for in the December 7, 2024 general elections to become president again, he will tackle corruption forcefully.

He described corruption as a canker that eats away at society, hence must be dealt with drastically.

In a statement to mark this year's World Anti-corruption Day which was observed over the weekend, Mr Mahama “As I reiterated on Thursday at the Ghana CEO Network Business Coalition, my administration would wage a strong fight against corruption to save money for reinvestment in the economy.

“The sword of my fight against corruption will cut across – against past government officials, officials of the incumbent administration, civil and public servants, businesses, government suppliers, etc if they fall foul of the law.

“Corruption is a canker that eats away at society. I am steadfast and resolute in my determination to fight corruption at all levels. Today is another opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to fighting and tackling corruption head-on. I believe in transparency, accountability, and good governance. Persons assigned to the public trust must be prepared to be accountable to the people.”

Also marking the day, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) said that what universally proves effective in fighting corruption is the prevention of the corrupt from operating with impunity.

The OSP added that there was a need to ensure that individuals understand the inevitability of arrest, investigation, and prosecution if they engage in corruption.

In a statement, the OSP said that when the corrupt is no longer assured the anchor of impunity, then may “we confidently assert that Ghana is firmly on the path of combating corruption.”

The Office of the Special Prosecutor reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against corruption in all its forms.

“Our vision is clear—to render corruption costly and unattractive, and we remain resolute in fulfilling this mandate. We will strengthen our collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and international partners to robustly build skill and expertise to suppress and repress corruption notwithstanding the formidable odds and barriers in this quest.

“We commend our confidential sources and whistleblowers for their valuable contribution to the work of the OSP. We encourage citizens and residents to join us in the fight against corruption.

“We are reminded of the essence and utility of eradicating the menace of corruption in aid of building our country on fairness, justice, and transparency. Let us envision a future where every citizen and resident lives with the legitimate expectation that integrity will triumph over deceit and the rule of law will prevail. The fight against corruption is a shared responsibility, and together we can build a prosperous Ghana.”