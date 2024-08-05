2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to step down and ensure smooth transition of power when his tenure ends.

He expressed his intent to uphold the legacy of his predecessors by handing over power at the end of his term.

“I will willingly step down as president on January 7th. In doing so, I will join the esteemed company of Jerry John Rawlings and Agyekum Kufuor, who were privileged to serve two terms as president of the republic,” he stated.

These remarks were made during a Senior Citizens luncheon at the Jubilee House on August 5.

President Akufo-Addo described serving two terms as the Head of State as the greatest honour of his life.

He is also committed to overseeing a peaceful and fair election in the upcoming December polls as he prepares to leave office, emphasizing his dedication to this goal with the support of all Ghanaians.

“The last major challenge for me is to preside over peaceful and fair elections in December, and that is a commitment,” President Akufo-Addo declared.