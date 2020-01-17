1 hour ago

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has predicted a massive victory for the LPG in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, his outfit is working hard to ensure they claim a one-touch victory in the 2020 polls.

"LPG is working very hard to ensure we win the 2020 elections, we are going to use 20billion dollars to construct all road networks in the country,” Kofi Akpaloo told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Mr. Akpaloo said Ghanaians are now yearning for the return of the LGP to continue with it’s carefully thought out social interventions that will bring tremendous relief to Ghanaians.

He asked his party faithful to step up their political education campaign to win more voters as the party prepared to recapture power.

The Presidential hopeful, however, urged members of the LPG to ensure hard work and accept to make the needed sacrifices to bring the party back to power and restore hope to the country.