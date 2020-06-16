24 minutes ago

With just three days for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in some constituencies, aspirants are jostling each other for the attention of the delegates and making a case for their candidature.

The situation is not any different in the Manhyia North Constituency where the incumbent, Mr Collins Owusu Amankwah, better known as Sir Randy, is facing stiff competition from one Akwasi Konadu.

Unlike the last primaries which were fraught with lots of acrimonies and legal tussle, this year’s seems to be devoid of that save for few accusations of intimidation here and there.

Competition

However, the incumbent says he is unperturbed by any opposition or challenge as his works in the constituency is enough testimony to retain him in parliament.

He said he is not leaving anything to chance and going all out to ensure a resounding victory on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Projects

Mr Amankwah said he has been instrumental in the provision of street lights to most communities within the constituency, also helped the completion of the Buokrom police station and bought two motor bikes for the police to improve on the security in the constituency.

Besides that, he said, he has helped in unearthing football talents in the communities through the annual inter communities gala competitions.

“Through these inter communities competitions, two footballers have secured contracts outside the country and are currently playing professional football overseas,” he said.

Education

In the educational sector, he said, he has supplied more than 1,000 mono and dual desks to schools within the constituency, laptops and computers to some selected schools and also awarded scholarships to 735 needy students within the constituency.

As part of his efforts to improve on the educational performance of the students, he said he “also organised mock BECE exams for both public and private schools in Manhyia North to prepare them for the real exams.”

Aside these, he said some school children also benefited from the supply of exercise and notebooks and pens.

According to him, most of his focus has been on education because “I believe that education is the best legacy one can bequeath to the youth and if you educate, you empower them enough to become self-reliant in the future.”

Call Mr Amankwah called on the delegates to reward hard work and to vote for him at the primaries come this Saturday.