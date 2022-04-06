2 hours ago

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has bemoaned the increasing rate at which illegal miners are destroying major water bodies in the country.

The ministry contends that if the practice continues, the country will soon have severe challenges with water supply.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event organized by World Vision-themed “Unlocking Ghana’s Safe Drinking Water and Improved Sanitation Puzzle”, Sector Minster, Cecilia Abena Dapaah said illegal mining activities must stop.

“We must stop mining in our forest and on our river bodies–the Pra, Ankobra, Offin, and the Brim. These are the four main rivers that are being polluted. We check the turbidity every other week, and we are still monitoring. When it is clear, we will say it, when it is not clear we will say it. This is what is happening, they haven’t stopped mining on the river bodies, and they should stop.”

“Sometimes our engineers who are working on the system are threatened. So if we have to produce ten thousand, we might be producing only two thousand, hence some areas do not get water”.

National Director for World Vision Ghana, Dickens Thunde urged the government and all stakeholders to prioritise the provision of potable water in schools and health facilities.

“For believers in a better world for children, we are convinced that nothing can be more important to child wellbeing than access to safe water, improved sanitation, and hygiene. We will continue to work for increased prioritization and investments for the sustainable WASH services delivery.”

“We particularly want to encourage the government, development partners, and other stakeholders to pay special attention to the WASH situation in schools and health facilities. This is necessary for creating a conducive environment for quality education and healthcare.”

“I wish to reiterate the commitment of World Vision Ghana to work in partnership with government, development partners, and other non-state actors in order to achieve universal access to safe drinking water and improved sanitation towards the realization of our vision for every child, Life in All its Fullness”.

The country is currently facing water shortages, which have compelled the Ghana Water Company Limited to ration water.

Source: citifmonline