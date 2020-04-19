1 hour ago

Mr Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, has vowed to clamp down on illegal mining or galamsey activities in parts of the District to forestall the needless ruination of the environment.

To this end, he warned illegal miners in the area to halt their operations as the District Security Council would (DISEC) deal ruthlessly with any galamsey operatives caught at the site.

Mr Bonzoh said he could not understand why such galamsey operatives would not stop work and wait on government to streamline their operations with the coming into force of the Community Mining Project.

The DCE said this when he led the District Police Command and the media to one of the galamsey sites at Teleku-Bokazo near Nkroful to arrest participants of galamsey activities.

Unfortunately, the illegal miners upon seeing the police, fled the scene to their hideouts in the distant bushes.

Realizing the extent to which the land was being degraded and the River Subre, which is the main source of drinking water to three adjoining communities namely Anwia, Teleku-Bokazo and Nkroful, was being polluted, Mr Bonzoh ordered his drivers to tow the two excavators being employed from the site.

Briefing the media, the DCE said he would not stay unconcerned for illegal mining activities to perpetuate in the area.

GNA