3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender Illiasu Shilla Alhassan has joined the chorus of voices suggesting that coach Prosper Ogum should consider resigning amid mounting pressure from dissatisfied fans.

The fans prevented Ogum from conducting the team's training session on Tuesday, expressing discontent over Kotoko's recent poor results.

With only one victory in their last eight Ghana Premier League matches and six defeats, the team finds itself dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Alhassan, speaking on Kessben FM, supported the fans' demands, stating, "Kotoko fans demanding the sack of Prosper Ogum are right if the results are not coming as expected. To me, the fans of the club did well."

Expressing his opinion on Ogum's resignation, Alhassan remarked, "I think it will be prudent for Ogum to resign because things are not going as expected.

If I were Ogum, I would have resigned from my role. I remember he did the same when he led the club to win the league title, so if things are not going well this time, he should do the same and call it quits."

As calls for Ogum's resignation grow louder amidst Kotoko's struggles, the former defender's perspective adds weight to the ongoing debate surrounding the coach's future at the club.