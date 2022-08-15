2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Eric Taylor sealed a transfer move to Norwegian Division 1 League side Kongsvinger this summer from Lillestrom.

The central midfielder who joined Lillestrom in the winter transfer window has described his playing style.

As a player, he describes himself as a two-way player who can contribute at both ends of the court.

" My strengths are combination play and contributing offensively, but also defensively. I'm a box to box player. Aggressive, tackles and is fast as well. And I score goals and have good passes, he rams on with a giant smile on his face.

I am a player who tries to do my very, very best every time I step on the pitch."

Taylor joins from playing in Lillestrøm, where he got a contract in February after impressing both during a one-month training stay and in a tournament the club had seen with over 150 players in Nigeria.

There, the competition was very tough in central midfield, and recently LSK also strengthened the team in that position.

He was on loan in Lillestrøm from the Ghanaian New Life Academy. KIL takes over the loan for the rest of the season and has at the same time secured an option to buy after the season.