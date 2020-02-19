57 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of McDan Shipping Company Limited, Mr Daniel McKorley, has admitted publicly that he is a card-bearing member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

When asked on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 about his political affiliation, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited said: “I am with them; I am a member of NPP.”

He, however, mentioned that his companies are open to all businesses irrespective of the government of the day.

“I am a businessman. If today NDC calls me [I will make myself available].”

“I never did government business under Rawlings, under Kufuor, Atta Mills, John Mahama; I got my first contract under Akufo-Addo. I built my business organically. I dint run after government businesses”, he revealed.