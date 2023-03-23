3 hours ago

The Founder and CEO of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has set social media ablaze with his post "I'm A National Asset, I'm For All The Zongo Communities In Ghana".

It would be recalled that some concerned youth from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) called on him to contest on the tickets of both parties as a Parliamentary Candidate.

The post from the renowned Business magnate and Philanthropist has made it clear that he is not ready to go into politics now but rather help the development of the Zongo Communities across Ghana.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu recounted how a gentleman called and said Alhaji why are you not going into politics and I answered I am a businessman and he laughed out loud and said No One Is Born a politician, so we put everything in the hands of Allah as he knows the best.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu's contribution to the Youth and Women in the Zongo Communities is unmatchable.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu was selected among the 2023 Young Influential Ghanaians.

He also serves as the Ambassador for Afri Kicks a Charity Organization based in the United States of America.

