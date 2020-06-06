1 hour ago

Kwame Baah says he is at Kumasi Asante Kotoko to pay his dues to the course of the club and is not there to compete with anyone.

The much unfancied Kwame Baah displaced club captain and fans favourite Felix Annan after he went to marry somewhere in January.

Since then Kwame Baah has never looked back managing to convince many people who doubted his competence early on when he displaced Felix Annan.

After match week five Kwame Baah has kept post throughout after Annan returned from his nuptials.

The modest Kwame Baah in an interview with his club in house media Kotoko Express App has dispelled any sense of competition at the club for the no.1 spot saying he is just at the club to do his bit.

“I did not come here to challenge anyone rather, I came here to contribute my quota to the progress of the club”

“Every one of us is here is to help the club achieve its goals and not to challenge anyone, and that is what we do at training and in games.”

“Football is a team sport played in a season that is made up of several games. No one player can play all the games. No one player can do it on his own because injuries will set in, form will drop and also improve along the line.”

“What matters is that players always stay ready and prepared. Let us say that I was ready. We are contributing to the growth of the club.” he added.