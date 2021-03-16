45 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku says he is at pains he never played at the famous Baba Yara Stadium infront of the vociferous Kotoko spectators.

Kwame Opoku joined Asante Kotoko in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season but the league was annulled mid-season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All this while the Baba Yara Stadium home grounds to Asante Kotoko has been under renovations with Kotoko adopting the Accra Sports Stadium as their home grounds.

Following his impressive season in the Ghana Premier League scoring seven for Kotoko has secured a move to Algerian side USM Algiers.

Speaking in an interview on Ashh Fm, the former Kotoko striker says his biggest regret is not playing at the Baba Yara Stadium infront of the Kotoko faithfuls.

"It really pains me a lot to not have played at the Baba Yara Stadium for the Kumasi fans to know me well. I remember when Nkoranza Warriors came to Kumasi to play Kotoko, I said I will score and I did score also. The fans were amazing and it hurts I couldn't play in front of the Kumasi fans. They would have known me better if I had played at the Baba Yara Stadium".

He added that; " I signed 3 years for Nkoranza Warriors and played almost 2 years. I wonder why people say I wasn't under contract with Nkoranza Warriors, maybe those people saying that didn't know or want to speculate or spread false stories around"