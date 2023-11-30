15 hours ago

Actor and entrepreneur, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has cried out following series of threats he claims to have received over his affiliation to a political party.

In a video he shared to address the constant threats, Lilwin said he has received calls from three different anonymous people threatening him not to record any song to endorse his preferred political party.

Lilwin had announced since last month that come December 1, he will reveal the political party he will support in 2024 and record a campaign song for free.

However, few hours to the D-day, he said some persons are intimidating him with death threats.

The comic actor claimed the people did not specify the party they belong to, but simply warned him not to release any song to for a political party.

Nonetheless, Lilwin said he will go ahead with his plans and he is ready to face the consequences.

However, he said the only condition for which he would not release the song is if the perpetrators refund his studio fee of $1,500, monies paid to his lyricists and other cost incurred in the production and release of the song.

Watch video below: