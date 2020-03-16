57 minutes ago

Ghanaian-based actress Princess Shyngle has said she is bisexual.

Princess Shyngle disclosed this in an Instagram post on Friday, 13 March 2020.

The actress, who began a ‘rumour challenge’ where she asked her followers to tell her what they had heard about her and she would tell them the truth, wrote: “I’m bisexual”, in response to a follower who said she had heard the actress was a lesbian.

Princess Shyngle is also an Instagram model who is known for her hour-glass shape.

She rose to fame when she represented The Gambia in ‘The Next Movie Star Africa’.