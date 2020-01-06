3 hours ago

Interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom says he is more than capable of handling Accra Hearts of Oak out of their current slump in fortunes.

The Phobians continued from their embarrassing home defeat against Berekum Chelsea with another hammering against merciless Medeama SC at the Akoon Park on Sunday.

The defeat has raised doubts about the phobian's continuous experiment with assistant and current stand in Coach Edward Odoom but he claims he has the prowess to turn around the dwindling fortunes of the side.

Hearts sacked their substantive coach Kim Grant after a string of poor results after the home defeat against Berekum Chelsea on match day one.

”I have coached in Ghana for 30 years. I have handled different teams like Real Sportive and many others," he said after the game.

“This Hearts of Oak job is not beyond me at all. I am capable of doing the work well.”

The phobians will next play against another struggling side Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day 3.