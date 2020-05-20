2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Wahab Adams says that his main target at Kotoko is to help lift the CAF Champions League.

He says that since coming to the club he has helped them win some trophies but his utmost priority is to win the CAF Champions League.

Adams Joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2017 from Aduana Stars as a free agent after the expiration of his contract.

‘’I haven’t met my target yet but I believe will surely achieve it. Winning the CAF Champions League for the porcupine club is my target,’’ he told Light FM in Kumasi.

‘’Al Ahly and others club have made their mark but I am certain we will outwit them.

The Central defender since joining the porcupine warriors three years ago has been a mainstay in the Kotoko first eleven.

He helped Kotoko win the NC Special competition,and has played in two Confederations Cup and Champions league competitions with Kotoko although they did not go far except reaching the group stage with C.K Akonnor as coach in 2018.