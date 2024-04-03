1 hour ago

Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as A Plus, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in government cannot stop him from contesting as an independent candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to him, he is throwing a challenge to the government to attempt to disqualify him from contesting and see if the party’s parliamentary candidate can win the elections.

He stated that he is not worried about rumours that suggest that he could be disqualified from contesting the parliamentary elections during the filing of nominations because it is not possible.

A Plus urged the NPP to start embarking on developmental projects in the Gomoa Central constituency to aid the residents if they are serious about breaking their eight (8) years period in government.

“I hear people say that during the filing of nominations, the NPP will find a way to disqualify me from contesting the 2024 elections. I am telling you that they will be the ones who fill out my forms and submit them. They cannot disqualify me. I am throwing a challenge at them because it is never possible. If they do that, how would their MP win the elections?

“Gomoa Central belongs to us and nobody else; what we say is what will work. There are about 250+ votes in the constituency. If NPP is serious about breaking the 8, they should start doing something here,” he said in a video shared by United Television (UTV) on their X page and sighted by GhanaWeb.

A Plus will be contesting in the 2024 elections as an independent parliamentary candidate in the Goma Central constituency.

It is worth noting that he used to be a member of the NPP before he left the party to pursue his own political ambitions.

Watch the video below

