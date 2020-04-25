55 minutes ago

Ace highlife artiste Aberante Amakye Dede has confirmed that he is coming out with a brand new album.

The talented singer who has released bangers upon bangers says he was in the studio recording his new songs but has been forced to curtail it for sometime due the lethal coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with Citi Fm's Kwadwo Akoto Boateng on the Music of Ghanaian Origin moment Show.

Amakye Dede disclosed that he has been in his hometown of Asante Akim Agogo during the lock down period where he made some donations to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

When asked why the Asante Akim Agogo township has produced so many good musicians in Ghana, he said Agogo people are special that is why.

Asante Akim Agogo has undoubtedly produced some of the finest musicians in Ghana with the likes of Ofori Amponsah, the late Kofi B, Amakye Dede himself and a host of others hailing from the district capital of Asante Akim Central District in the Ashanti Region.

He however had some words of advise for all Ghanaians to adhere to all the necessary measures outlined by the government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The highly revered musician has over 2o albums since he actively started singing in 1973 but he says he will drop a new album soon.