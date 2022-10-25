33 minutes ago

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has admitted that Ghana is in a very difficult group in the World Cup.

The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay after beating fierce rivals Nigeria to book a place at the Mundial.

‘It is difficult in a way,’ he told the Daily Mail.

‘I’m confident in the squad and the coaching staff, but part of my role should be to be realistic. Not to dampen expectations, but to speak honestly.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.