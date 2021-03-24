2 hours ago

South African winger Percy Tau says his side will do all they can in their power to ensure that they beat Ghana in the AFCON Qualifiers on Thursday at the FNB Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana will face Ghana in what is now shaping up to be a winner takes all game after Sudan's victory in Sao Tome.

Tau says that they have revenge on their minds after watching the 2-0 defeat they suffered in Cape Coast in the reverse fixture last year.

The Brighton winger says he hopes home advantage will count for them as they bid to book a place at next year's AFCON in Cameroon.

"We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains advantage to go to AFCON but I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result.

“We also want to use the home ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game."he told SAFA's website in an interview.

“We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well."

Sudan's 2-0 triumph in São Tomé has drawn them level on nine points with leaders Ghana and the now third-placed South Africa in Group C.

Sudan will host South Africa in the last round of matches on Sunday 28 March 2021 in Omdurman where a win will see them go through.

Meanwhile the South Africa vs Ghana match will kick off at 16:00 hours GMT at the FNB Stadium.