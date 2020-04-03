12 minutes ago

Former Ebusua Dwarfs gaffer Robert Asibu has thrown down the gauntlet to anyone accusing him of receiving bribes to come forward or forever remain silent.

The veteran trainer who was at loggerheads with the Dwarfs supporters during his last days at the club dared anyone accusing him to come forward.

Asibu was forced out of the club by a section of the supporters who accused him of taking money in his team selection but has dispelled those comments.

“It was very sad when some of section of Dwarfs supporters led by one Mr Bob Stephens accused me innocently of receiving bribes from players.”.

“I’m daring any player to come out to confirm this allegations if it’s true. Some even went ahead to accused me of sabotaging head coaches I have worked with. How can a qualified CAF License A coach like me have to sabotage before I get a job, he queried in an interview with Cape Coast-based Yes FM.

The coach says he had to literally beg the players before they would agree to come to training since they were dying of hunger.

Something which he claims the club's supporters chief is very much aware of .

“I sacrificed a lot for the club. Some of the Dwarfs players even boycotted training because of hunger and I sometimes even had to kneel before some of them before they accepted to join the training.

According to the gaffer, the junior players he brought on board to replace the older ones who left the team are the ones doing well for the club.

“The club’s supporters vice chairman can testify to that. Those young chaps I brought to replace the outgone senior players are currently the best players in the Dwarfs set up now. But I was accused of giving them playing time because I had taken bribe from their managers.”

The experienced trainer says he has no regrets about working for Ebusua Dwarfs and is honoured to have been given the opportunity.

He also revealed that the club still owe him months of salary arrears which they are yet to settle.

“I don’t regret coaching Dwarfs. I’m very grateful to the leaders of the club for having the confidence in me. It ended badly because of the attack on me from some of the supporters spiritually and physically.”

“It’s true that the Dwarfs still owe me. But the leaders have assured me that come what may, they will pay me my money.”

He said he was currently in Cape Coast with his family, hoping for the coronavirus pandemic “to go off and then I will decide the next destination in my coaching career.” he concluded.