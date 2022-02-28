3 hours ago

Legon Cities youngster Osman Amadu is delighted to have scored against reigning league champions Accra Hearts of Oak in their match day 18 clash at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday.

The phobians shot into the lead very early in the first half but allowed the host to nick a point late on in the game.

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped vital points on Saturday in their match day 18 clash against Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium.

Hearts of Oak had a corner and it was effective by Sulley Muntari only for Isaac Mensah to power home a header in the 12th minute for the opening goal.

Deep into stoppage time the host leveled with Osman Amadu scoring the leveler in the 93rd minute with a brilliant effort to stun the champions.

“My name is Osman Amadu. As a young player from Division Two, I am extremely delighted to score against a big team like Hearts of Oak,” the player said in a video posted on social media.

?s=20&t=46LmWkkvyI5e3BU8Fu29sg