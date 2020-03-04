25 minutes ago

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku last month made comments that no one wins an election and appoints his enemies to work with them.

This comment has not been taken lightly at all more especially persons from the de facto opposition front prompting the self anointed opposition leader to issue a statement condemning comments made by the GFA president.

Since then, some persons from the old guard have also joined the fray with veteran football administrator and self acclaimed luminary of the GFA statutes Kofi Manu aka Blue boy leading the charge.

He says he is disappointed Kotoko have not reacted since their one of their Circles Chief's was dragged to the ethics committee and handed a hefty ban for unsavory remarks about the GFA President.

"I am calling on the clubs to take up this matter otherwise we are setting a bad precedent which will indicate that during elections, if we vote for a president and a member didn't vote for that person he is his enemy so I will continue to preach and call for the clubs to do that until the right thing is done."

"I am disappointed in Kotoko for not taking action considering how their supporter Nii Darko was banned for a year after his interview which he proclaimed that Kurt hates Kotoko went viral but the latter has committed this unpardonable blunder but the management of Kotoko is sitting down unconcerned after Kurt's infamous interview which he stated that he can't work with his enemies which FIFA and GFA frowns upon" he told Kumasi based Light Fm.