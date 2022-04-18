2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has bemoaned the fact that no local Ghanaian player was able to break his nearly 14 year old goal scoring records for Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga wrote his name in the history books of the club as he equaled the record set by Eric Bekoe in the 2007/2008 season.

The Cameroonian striker scored the only goal for Kotoko against Real Tamale United(RTU) which turned out to be just a consolation goal as his side lost 2-1.

But the goal he scored means he has equaled the 17 goals Eric Bekoe scored to win the goal king for Kotoko and also end the season as the top goal scorer for the club.

Speaking in an interview with Original FM, the former Kotoko striker did not hide his disappointment that the record could not be broken by a Ghanaian.

"I'm disappointed at our local strikers. It's so appalling we couldn't get a local striker to equal my Ghana Premier League record, but a foreigner. A great achievement for Mbella. As a country, we are running out of natural box to box strikers."

Since Eric Bekoe, no Kotoko striker has come even close to winning the goal king in the league but the Cameroonian striker is on course with 9 matches to end the season.