5 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker is disappointed that his side failed to place in the top four in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

The Wonder club were in the mix for the league title at some point in the season as they stayed top of the league table for some time before plummeting.

Annor Walker who himself was on sick leave during the season with Yaw Preko and Gordon Attram holding the forth is disappointed his side were not able to secure a place in the top 4.

For most part of the season, Accra Great Olympics were occupying the top four places of the Ghana Premier League but getting to the tail end of the season they lost out due to their poor performance ending up sixth on the league table.

“I went to the top of the table on two occasions (in the first round). In the second round, I started good, beating Medeama here (Accra) then all of a sudden, Legon Cities beat us. Seriously to the end of the second round, I was not happy losing matches to lower teams.

“Honestly, it made me feel very bad,” Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker told JoySports.