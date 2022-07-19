3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo amid increasing calls for her to be sacked.

The former Deputy Majority Leader reiterated in a July 17 Facebook post that she remained committed fully to the ideals of the New Patriotic Party despite being hounded by certain elements.

Her post touched largely on the just-ended National Delegates Conference and how she has been unfairly treated in the matter involving her absence from the House for what she says are family reasons since December 2021.

"I conclude by reiterating that, in the face of clear political hounding and vendetta by certain elements within the party and parliament against me, I have never wavered in my commitment to the ideals and creed of the New Patriotic Party and the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, to whom, I am eternally grateful.

"Lastly, I congratulate the Newly Elected National Executives and wish them the very best in their quest to lead the charge in 2024 to achieve the unprecedented feat of Breaking the Eight," Adwoa Safo's post read in part.

Adwoa Safo has been described by some members of the NPP in Parliament and outside of it as a traitor for her extended absence.

She is also Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection but has been on extended leave for about a year.

She failed to appear before a Committee of Parliament probing her absence and a decision is due to be taken on her status as a lawmaker in the coming days after the Committee report is considered by the House.