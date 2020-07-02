1 hour ago

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he is ever ready to assist the family of his late friend, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John should the family call on him for any kind of help in this difficult times.

According to him, the friendship between him and his late friend was beyond politics and for him, he has lost a brother.

Speaking On Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the death of his friend came as a shock to him.

"He can never be replaced in our politics," he said solemnly, adding that though his friend is gone, he is ready to assist the family anytime they call on him for assistance.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia said that although he knew death would eventually come, he didn’t envisage he would lose his close friend in such a manner.

"Though I knew he was sick, I did not know he had been admitted at the hospital until Vida called and was wailing uncontrollably to tell me that my bosom friend, Sir John had passed on. In fact, I was shocked and I am still shocked by his death," he said.

"I pray that the good Lord will give him a resting place," he added.

Sir John reportedly succumbed to complications of the coronavirus while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Until his death, Sir John as affectionately called was the CEO of the Forestry Commission.

He was appointed as the CEO of the Forestry Commission in March 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.