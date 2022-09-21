5 hours ago

Black Stars new boy Tariq Lamptey is excited and looking forward to playing for Ghana as he prepares to make his debut against Brazil.

In July this year, the Ghana Football Association(GFA) announced that the England-born defender has agreed to play for the country of his parents despite playing youth football for England.

Lamptey has been handed his first-ever Black Stars call-up in Ghana's friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The team has been training in France since Monday and the player spoke to the Ghana Football Association's in-house media.

"In this game you have to prepare very well, you prepare based on how you want to play and we already excited and looking forward to play against the team on Friday."

Tariq Lamptey is one of the new players in the Black Stars camp who has impressed in training since the team assembled in Deauville on Monday to prepare for the two friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua. The Brighton and Hove Albion right back is oozing with confidence and looks very hungry for his first Ghana appearance in this International window.

Tariq Lamptey is one of the options for the right-back position but can also function in the right-wing role in a three-back system.