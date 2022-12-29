42 minutes ago

English-born Ghanaian forward Gideon Kodua has expressed his delight at signing his first professional contract with English Premier League side West Ham United.

The 18-year-old has scored seven goals in eleven appearances for the U18s so far this season and made his debut for the U21s in October, featuring four times for the development side in all competitions.

“I’m excited and proud to sign my first professional deal with West Ham United, and I’m really eager to see what the future holds for me now.” Kodua told whufc.com.

Kodua joined the Academy of Football when he signed for West Ham United in 2017, after being scouted playing for Newham District.

The versatile attacker made his debut for the U21s in April 2021, featuring in a 4-1 win over Reading, before establishing himself in the side throughout the 2021/22 campaign. Kodua would make 28 appearances for the team last season, scoring 13 goals.

The teenager’s fine form continued into the 2022/23 season, with Kodua regularly finding the net for Kevin Keen’s young Irons.

Kodua’s efforts earned him his U21s debut in the Premier League International Cup, against PSV, before further appearances against Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur in Premier 2 and Cheltenham Town in the Papa Johns Trophy followed.