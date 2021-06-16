49 minutes ago

Ghanaian born- English goalkeeper, Joseph Annang says he is excited to have joined lower tier English side Stevenage FC on loan till the end of the 2021/2022 season.

For the past two seasons, the Ghana-born England U20 international has been first choice for the Hammers Under 23s, helping the East London side win the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in 2020 and appearing regularly in the EFL Trophy.

“I am excited to be here”, Anang said. “Stevenage are a big club in League Two with good coaching staff and great fans. I am very happy and cannot wait to get started”.

“Stevenage’s style of play is something that attracted me to the Club. I learnt a lot last season in the Premier League 2, and now I am looking forward to learning more in League Two.”

“The Gaffer has told me what he expects from me, and that he has put his faith in me. Now, I have the opportunity to prove what I can do to the manager, coaching staff and the fans”.

Joseph Anang becomes Alex Revell’s fourth new addition to the squad this summer, after Jake Taylor, Arthur Read and James Daly were signed to an already ambitious and exciting squad ahead of the new campaign in League 2.