30 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari says that he is excited to have joined Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC and cannot wait to get started.

He joins his new side after leaving Thai side Nakhonratchasima Mazda where he impressed a lot.

At his Thai club, the well travelled Ghanaian striker scored 13 goals in 29 matches for his side last season.

The Ghanaian was also the second highest goal scorer for Thai side Nakhonratchasima Mazda with four goals in six matches.

The 30 year old veteran is well traveled and has played for a lot of clubs having played 261 matches in his 11 year playing career scoring 84 golds and providing 13 assists.

He has played for 12 clubs in eight different league across the globe in his globe trotting career and has two Europa League goals against CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven all in 2012.

"I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC. I cannot wait to get started with the new team and I am really looking forward to this new and exciting challenge," said the 30-year-old, who also represented Ghana at the U-20 Africa Cup.

Karikari has spent most of his time in the Swedish league, featuring for AIK Solna, for which he made his professional debut at 19 in 2011. He played 58 matches, including seven Europa League games, for them and scored 10 goals across competitions in five seasons.

Halmstads and Degerfors were the other Swedish clubs Karikari turned out for.