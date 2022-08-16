1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey joined Swedish giants Malmo FF and the defensive midfielder says that he cannot wait ti get started.

The 24year old has signed a four year deal with his new club after departing French Ligue 2 side Amiens.

Lomotey has not been able to make his debut for his new club due to issues with his work permit with the club hopeful hat it will be ready by Thursday when they play against Sivasspor in the Europa League palyoff.

“I am ready and I would have hoped to play tomorrow if possible. I have run a whole pre-season with Amiens and feel "fit". If the coach had taken me out, I would have been ready any second, he says to Sydsvenskan.

“Where I grew up, we play Chelsea and it was a few years ago that they faced Malmö FF. I actually liked the way Malmö played, even though it was Chelsea who won the games”, he explained his love for the club.

Lomotey made 55 appearances within two seasons for Amiens scoring two goals.