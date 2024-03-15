3 hours ago

Sebastian Kehl, the Sporting Director of Borussia Dortmund, has praised Otto Addo as an exceptional coach, as he prepares to leave the team to assume a new role with the Black Stars.

The 48-year-old talent coach of the German side was officially unveiled as Ghana’s new coach on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Kehl expressed his admiration for Addo, acknowledging his unwavering dedication to both Dortmund and his homeland.

“We are bidding farewell to an exceptional coach and a remarkable individual in Otto,” said Kehl, underscoring Addo’s unique connection to the national team despite his longstanding association with BVB.

“Nevertheless, I am genuinely pleased for him, and I am confident that he will continue to give his best for BVB until the summer, maintaining close ties even beyond,” he added.

In a statement released on the official Dortmund account, the club bid adieu to Addo, extending their best wishes as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in his coaching career.

“We extend our warmest wishes to Otto as he embarks on this thrilling new venture! Thank you for everything, Otto!” the statement conveyed.

Otto Addo’s return to the Black Stars comes after his previous stint leading Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

During his initial tenure, he recorded four wins, four losses, and four draws in 12 games, departing after Ghana failed to progress beyond the World Cup group stage.

Addo's replacement, then-technical advisor Chris Hughton, faced challenges during his tenure, leading to his dismissal by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following a disappointing showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Otto Addo’s appointment by the GFA was influenced by his exceptional performance during the interview process, signifying confidence in his ability to lead the national team.

He has signed a 34-month contract that is for 2 years, 10 months with an option for a further 24-months as the new Black Stars coach.

The former Dortmund talent coach will play his first matches in June 2024 when Ghana faces Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.