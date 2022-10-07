1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says he is happy with his development at his new club Freiburg SC.

Kyereh who joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli in the summer has been hampered by injuries but the last few days have been great for him.

Last week, he scored his first-ever goal for his new side in their win against Mainz 05 and grabbed his second goal on Thursday night in their win over Nantes.

"I am very satisfied with my development. That was what I set out to do: to get more playing time. I am glad and grateful that I am given the chance. It's definitely fantastic. I wake up every morning and am happy that I am where I am," he said.

He was part of the Ghana team that played and lost 3-0 to Brazil and also defeated Nicaragua in an International friendly.

Kyereh will hope to be part of the Ghana squad that will travel to Qatar for the Mundial where Ghana is paired alongside Portugal, Korea and Urugauy.