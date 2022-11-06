6 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff grabbed the winner for his German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in their 2-1 win against Augsburg.

The home side started the game in dominant fashion as they grabbed the opener in under one minute through Mergim Berisha.

Sebastien Rode pulled parity for the ways side Eintracht Frankfurt in the 13th minute to make it 1-1.

Ansgar Knauff who has endured a difficult campaign unlike last season where he shone in the Europa League was introduced into the game in the 46th minute as a replacement for Luca Pellegrino.

18 minutes later it was all joy as the Dortmund-owned winger had scored for his side to hand them all three points in the game.

Knauff has not been on form this campaign like last season and the goal is his first of the season and will be hoping it will reignite his campaign.

"I'm happy about the goal, no matter how it came. Overall, we put our style of play on the pitch and deservedly got the three points," Knauff said after the game.

"It was important that we didn't let the early goal concede throw us off course, but continued playing as if nothing had happened. We created a lot of chances, especially in the second half, when we used the space."

He was not selected by Germany or Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old winger was born in Germany to a German mother and a Ghanaian father but was raised single-handedly by his mother.