Former Cameroon striker and President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o Fils says he is happy that former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan wants to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 in Accra, the former Barcelona player said though Gyan has declared his intent, the decision will rest on Black Stars striker Otto Addo.

“I am happy that Asamoah Gyan has the desire to return [to the Black Stars]. Asamoah Gyan’s place in the World Cup is the decision of the coach,” Eto’o said.

The striker is the highest scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and wants to remain in the game after his official retirement.

Asamoah Gyan recently launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.