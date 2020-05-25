1 hour ago

Former Minister for Information, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid has said his reassignment from that Ministry to the Inner Cities and Zongo Development Ministry was a great relief to him.

Describing the Information Ministry as the second toughest Ministry after the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mustapa Abdul Hamid disclosed that he does not the least miss heading that Ministry which always put him under attack from the public especially political opponents.

He noted that there is no way a Minister for Information can be loved by Ghanaians because he or she will always have to defend the government.

“I’ve always said the toughest Ministry is the Ministry of Finance, the next toughest is the Ministry of Information. I don’t miss the place at all, it was much tougher I’m happy that I got rid of the place. Because it is tough, you can never be right. I remember I kept telling Kojo[now Minister for Information] when he was my Deputy sometimes he will worry and come to my office saying Minister the people are saying this about you… then I say Kojo don’t worry. There’s never on the face of this earth a popular Minister for Information, there’s no way…you cannot be loved. That is what it means to be Minister for Information".

He added: "You are supposed to be hated because you are in the first line of defence and attack if you take politics as warfare. You are going to bruised all the time so quite frankly, I’m happier here[Inner Cities and Zongo Development Ministry", Dr. Mustapha Hamid stated in an interview on Joy Prime Morning show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.